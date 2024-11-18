I love my Dynafit Ultra 100 trail running shoes – even though they are too slipper-like and marshmallowy for running

Discovering the then-newly launched Dynafit Ultra 100 trail running shoes back in 2020 was fantastic. The footwear made by a German brand better known for ski kit and clothing, offered the perfect fit for my feet and a great level of cushioning.

I also found the 6mm heel-to-toe drop suited my gait and I liked the added features of mesh over the laces to keep out vegetation and stones from the trails, plus a heel loop to make it easier to take the shoes on and off. Although these trail running shoes are not the lightest I own, they certainly are not the heaviest. And these shoes have gone on and on, keeping me running for years.

Then came version two in 2023. I was excited to try the updated Dynafit Ultra 100 trail running shoe, which had been given a revamp with the help of top ultra runner Sebastian Krogvig. But from the first outing I knew these were not going to be as dreamy as the first version.

The second incarnation of the Dynafit Ultra 100 trail footwear felt too wide at the footbox and lacked the same upper foot support. They were as comfy as a pair of favourite slippers, but that wasn't what I was looking for in a running shoe.

When I took this shoe for a test run I discovered the cushioning had become too spongy. It felt a bit like marshmallows beneath my feet, which zapped my energy. Yes, these shoes were comfortable but, really, they were too comfy for running.

Dynafit Ultra 100 shoes: same name, different shoe (Image credit: FionaOutdoors)

Dynafit had also removed some of the other features I liked, such as the mesh cover for the laces. The laces themselves felt too stretchy compared to the original model, too.

So, I shoved version 2 to the side of my shoe rack for a while and carried on running very happily in my original Dynafit Ultra 100 trail running shoes.

Fiona discovered the Dynafit Ultra 100 shoes are great for tarmac hiking but not so good for running trails (Image credit: FionaOutdoors)

These shoes are made for walking, not running

Yet, somehow, this second model crept back into my life. One day, I spotted them gathering dust on the rack and I decided to pop them on for a short stroll with a friend. Immediately they felt good. I remembered that they were like a much-loved pair of slippers, but with good underfoot traction and the right levels of cushioning for walking.

I started wearing them as my go-to hiking shoes for outings on harder surfaces, such as tarmac or forest tracks. They are not ideal for muddy or wet hill and mountain paths, but for anything that is solid and dry underfoot, they are great. Now, more than a year later, they are still going strong and they are my favourite walking shoes.

I have tried running in model 2 again – on both tarmac and trails – because they are just so very comfortable. They really should be good for running, I figure. But they just don’t suit me. Each step of running seems marshmallowy and my feet don’t feel fully supported.

I think it’s the difference between walking and running – the fact that one is low impact an the other is high impact – that is the main issue for me. I have no doubt that other runners will really like model two of the Dynafit Ultra 100 trail running shoes and the brand tells me they have been given the thumbs up by plenty of top runners and customers.

I prefer a more supportive upper and a more solid but still cushioned sole for trail running, while I appreciate greater cushioning and comfort in my general walking footwear.

I have come to the conclusion that there are some running shoes that are perfect for me for running and there are some running shoes that are better for hiking. It just seems strange that two models of the same footwear can feel quite so different.