I love my swim robe – even though it’s too big, too flappy and really quite unflatteringly

Out-size clothing is not my favorite, so when swim changing robes first appeared on the scene, they did not attract me. Even when I first dipped my toes into the cold water as a new wild swimmer, I was still adamant I had enough other clothing that would serve me well.

I eyed people wearing the Dryrobe – or other brands, such as the White Water Softshell Robe and Red Equipment EVO Pro robe – as a bit like sheep. "Oh, so you are into open water swimming, so now you need all the kit?" I didn’t say this out loud to fellow swimmers, but I definitely thought this.

The huge jackets with long hem-lines, big bodies and arms, massive hoods and silly number of pockets, just seemed, well, ridiculous. They looked far too cumbersome and heavy to be practical – and really quite ugly. Anyone who wears a changing robe – looked lost in the folds of extra material.

Instead, in comparison, I was sure I looked much better in my normal, well-fitting insulated jacket for hiking. I was certainly warm enough in a puffer jacket and mittens after a cold water swim and my jacket was a lot easier to carry to the swim.

The only issue I had was how to get changed at the side of the loch or on the sea shore before going for a swim. I tried a large beach towel. Then I invested in a towelling over-head robe (similar to a poncho only made of towel fabric). The towel robe worked well as a mobile changing room and for getting dry after the swim, but I would find myself shivering after a swim and before I could get into my nice insulated jacket and gloves.

Fiona eventually caved in a bought her first changing robe for swimming (Image credit: FionaOutdoors)

My closest wild swimming friends all had swimming robes by this point and, reluctantly at first, I began to see why. Not only could they use the swim robe for changing before and after the swim but they were immediately warmed by the fleecy lining and windproof outer fabric. The multiple pockets also began to look like a good idea, too. This is where friends stashed swim goggles, hats, gloves, a flask of tea, cake and their mobile phone.

And, so, feeling somewhat sheepish I bought myself a swim robe. I actually chose a Zone3 Oversized Heat-Tech Polar Fleece Parka Robe Jacket. I tried it on as soon as it arrived and, I have to confess, it felt wonderfully warm. It was a cold winter’s day and although I was working at my desk indoors, I stayed inside the big jacket. No one would see me, I figured, and it did feel so cozy.

Fiona reckons they look too big and silly, but the warmth of a changing robe when all zipped up is superb (Image credit: FionaOutdoors)

Fiona's newest changing robe is a Flanci Huggle in very bright colors (Image credit: FionaOutdoors)

My first wild swim with the robe was a revelation. Despite being over-sized it wasn’t as heavy as I imagined. I could unzip it for the walk to the loch and then zip it up completely afterwards. I was able to do a swift clothes change before the swim and then quickly pull it on to warm up after the swim. The room inside the big jacket allowed me to change again into dry clothes and the fleece lined full-length jacket and hood was dreamy warm.

I lost lots of items of kit in all the different pockets but I didn’t mind because I felt warm and toasty from ankles to head.

I wondered, before I bought the jacket, if I could justify the price for such a sport-specific item. Now I can tell you that I wear it a great deal.

As well as wearing them for cold water swims, I have a robe ready for after a run or hike and I also wear my robe in my campervan, on camping trips, for garden barbecues and when the house is cold and I don’t want to put the heating on. It works well instead of a dressing gown, too.

In fact, I liked my first robe so much, I bought another and in a much bolder and brighter design. I wear the Flanci Huggle Robe (Flanci also make running skorts and shorts) with not a single trace of embarrassment.

I don’t think the swim robe is a thing of beauty - not at all – but it’s one of the most practical items of clothing that I now own.