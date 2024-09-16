Is it OK to wear socks with hiking sandals?

Is it OK to slip on socks under your sandals to keep your toes warm at camp?

Once only to be spotted on campsites in Germany, the socks and sandals trend is having a moment. And it’s a worldwide moment. From Monument Valley to Milan, people are slipping socks under their open-toe shoes – merino ankle versions under Keen hiking sandals and fluoro cotton pairs under bedazzled Crocs.

It started with socks and sliders – a practical, athletic idea that takes you from shower to locker room to home in maximum comfort and coziness. Even when ex UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was snapped preparing for the Budget while sporting a pair of white socks and Palm Angels sliders, people weren’t put off.

But why is the trend snowballing? In a bid to understand better, we spoke to experts from the fashion and the outdoor world about why people are finding the look so appealing. We asked them, is it really OK to wear socks with sandals?

Are socks and sandals still the reserve of the elderly and the very young? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Why would you want to team socks with sandals?

Post lockdown, there was a real sea change in what people wore every day. Comfort-first quarantine style meant restrictive clothes were pushed to the back of the wardrobe and slippers and sweatpants pulled to the front.

The lockdown legacy is still very apparent in our clothes choices today. Plus, there are some that tout the practical advantages of a sock-sandal combo.

Hiking socks can add a certain level of protection to sandaled feet – protection from the weather, bugs and irritants the trail throws up at you, such as grit and sand.

If the sun’s strong and your sun cream’s sweating off, socks will protect your feet from burn. At night, a pair of wool socks are going to help keep your toes cozy around the fire.

After purchasing your hiking sandals, you’ll probably need to wear them in. Slipping a pair of socks on as you wear them round the house and on gentle intro walks will protect your feet from the initial rubs and blisters.

Socks are equal saviors out on the trail. They’re easy to stuff into your backpack, ready to whip out if you feel a blister starting to form. You just make sure the sole of the sandal is compatible and your feet aren’t going to slip around in them, perhaps by tightening the straps, or opting for a sock with a grippy sole.

Socks make good barriers for the hard-to-shake grit and sand that can work its way into sandals and stick to your feet, and they act as a light barrier against those minor scrapes and bumps caused by kicked-up stones and bramble and thistle scratches.

But not everyone is sold on the combo.

Sandals let your feet breathe, says outdoors expert Michael Sawyer, so why cover them with a sock? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Haters gonna hate

Michael Sawyer is operations director at guide company Ultimate Kilimanjaro. As an outdoor enthusiast and the owner of a business that requires him to hike for a living, he has some very specific ideas about what to look for in a shoe. And seeing a sock in an open-toe type, is not one of them.

“Sandals are meant to be worn, in part, so your feet can breathe,” he says. “So, why would you want to ruin that by layering on a pair of socks?”

“Also, most sandals are made so that you’re instinctively gripping them with the front part of your foot. Socks can cause you to slip and make your sandals feel less secure.

"From a functionality perspective, wearing sandals also allows you to traverse shallow water," he says. "If you’re wearing socks, they are going to get wet and uncomfortable and ultimately cause blistering.

"When I see someone out on a trail in socks and sandals, I think it’s an accident waiting to happen. It would be so easy to twist an ankle on uneven terrain. You really ought to be wearing closed-toed, supportive shoes."

Is the main style rule wear what makes you feel good? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Giving it the green light

T-shirt designer Josh Neuman, founder of Chummy Tees, thinks his background in design has taught him a thing or two about style – especially when it comes to making bold choices like socks with sandals.

Nerdy? No. Here’s the twist, he says: “Fashion is all about breaking the rules and making them your own.

“If you can rock a pair of patterned socks with sleek sandals and own it, I say go for it. Fashion is about confidence, and who’s to say that a little comfort can't complement style?"

But he admits that for those who live for the outdoors, comfort and practicality often outweigh fleeting fashion trends. "It’s about what works and what keeps you going, mile after mile," he says.

"Whether you’re making a statement or just trying to keep your feet cozy, wearing socks with sandals is a decision that blends the best of both worlds.

“Next time you’re contemplating this bold move,” he advises, “channel your inner trendsetter and step out with confidence. After all, the only real style rule is to wear what makes you feel good."

Do you agree with Keen, that 'socks and sandals serve as a thread connecting some of the happiest, coolest, and most prepared people on the planet'? (Image credit: Keen)

What do the shoe manufacturers think?

Irene Rodriguez, Brand Marketing Specialist at Keen footwear, say that if you team the correct sandal with a technical sock, you can create a look that ticks both the fashion and functional boxes.

"Socks and sandals no longer have to be a guilty pleasure or a fashion faux pas," she says. "Take one of our original hybrid sandal, the UNEEK—it’s transcended its outdoor roots to become a true lifestyle piece that adapts to individual styles. There’s no limit to how you can pair them with socks, easily transitioning a summer sandal into other seasons without sacrificing comfort or functionality."

She agrees that individuality is key to making a bold fashion statement.

“Wearing something like the classic KEEN Newport with a functional sports sock is not only practical for the trail, but also a perfect way to extend sandal season into early fall or kick it off in spring, keeping toes warm and toasty before temperatures rise. This combination is ideal for cozying up around a campfire, relaxing après-hike, or leisurely strolling through autumn leaves on low-lying trails.

"The Newport Monochrome edition can also make a striking impression around town when paired with matching socks in muted, natural tones.”

A comfy combo, but is it practical? (Image credit: Getty Images)

So, is it OK to wear socks with sandals?

It's certainly a question that polarizes the audience. While fashion bods think this ‘forbidden pairing’ looks good enough to wear anywhere, some outdoors enthusiasts are more skeptical about how it stands the test of off-road terrain.

It’s time for you to you to vote with your feet – we’ll be keeping an eye out on the trails.