Put the spring in your step: as the weather gets warmer, check out these 12 memorable trail running challenges in the UK and Europe

How about attempting the Ultra-Trail Snowdon this spring?

The recent spring equinox means the Sun is back in the northern hemisphere. That means longer days, warmer weather and the perfect excuse to hit the trails.

If you’re looking to expand your running horizons in 2025, these spectacular trail running destinations across the UK and Europe could be a good place to start.

Fairfield Horseshoe (The Lake District, England)

Dawn from summit of Fairfield in the Eastern Fells of the Lake District (Image credit: Alex Foxfield)

“For a tough trail, the Fairfield Horseshoe 10-mile route in the Lake District – with over 1,000m (3,280ft) of ascent – is a must,” recommends Eryn Barber, trail runner and personal trainer at The Fitness Group . It features eight hills and scrambling sections. The Fairfield Horseshoe Fell Race itself is one of the oldest events of its kind in the country. It takes place on May 10, 2025 and general consensus says that experience is necessary – it’s not an ideal first fell race.

Ultra-Trail Snowdonia (Wales)

The glacier-carved peaks and valleys of Eryri/Snowdonia (Image credit: UTMB)

Set against the dramatic backdrop of Eryri/Snowdonia National Park, Ultra-Trail Snowdonia by UTMB is a must for those who crave adventure in one of the UK’s most rugged landscapes. Runners face steep climbs, rocky ridges and sweeping valleys, while surrounded by some of the most iconic mountains in Wales, including Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) itself. (You can also learn how to pronounce Welsh place names in our guide.)

The main event takes place over the weekend of May 16-18, and includes a 100-miler (168km) race with 31,168ft (9,500m) of elevation. Even for a seasoned ultra runner, the experience is said to be unforgettable.

Race to the King (The South Downs, England)

You’ll run past Arundel Castle if you take the Race to the King’s Castle 50k route (Image credit: Getty Images / Mindaugas Dulinskas)

“If you’re new to trail and ultra running, Race to the King is the perfect entry-level ultra,” reckons Ed Scott, ultra marathon runner and race organizer with Threshold Sport .

The South Downs National Park event, taking place on June 21, has been designed as an achievable ultra without skimping on scenery. “It’s super straightforward as the event starts and finishes at the same stunning venue, West Dean Gardens.”

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The three events at Race to the King include the Coastal 50k. “That’s ideal for newcomers – it’s a reasonably flat trail that skirts around Chichester harbor and through the ancient fishing village of Bosham.

“For more of a challenge, the Castle 50k heads out onto the rolling hills of the South Downs, passing by Arundel Castle before returning to West Dean via the Monarch’s Way. That’s definitely a hillier course, but offers a hugely rewarding 50k loop for if you’re seeking that ‘next step’ ultra.”

Die-hards run both loops back-to-back in the full 100k event.

Love Trails Festival (Wales)

Is Love Trails the Woodstock of running festivals? (Image credit: LoveTrails / Anna Rachel Photography)

Love Trails Festival (July 10-13, 2025) is where music meets adventure on Pembrokeshire’s Wild Coast in south west Wales. It’s already built a reputation as an unforgettable experience that’s not just for runners – though you’ll feel like it is. The festival is all about embracing the great outdoors, celebrating music, adventure activities, trail running, movement and yoga. Every adult festival ticket includes a trail race, jog or hike of a 5km (3.1 miles), 10km (6.2 miles), 16km (10 miles) or 27km (16.8 miles) distance.

Like-minded runners, feeling the love? What more could you want?

Trail Verbier St-Bernard (Switzerland)

Spectacular views like this await runners in the Swiss Alps (Image credit: Julia Clarke)

Trail running in Verbier , Switzerland – with over 500km (310 miles) of signposted trails traversing diverse terrains and elevations – is a joy for runners of all skill levels. The more challenging circuits can test even seasoned runners.

A highlight of the trail running calendar is the Trail Verbier St-Bernard (July 11-13) – an iconic ultra event that draws runners from around the globe. It includes the gruelling X-Alpine – over 110km (68 miles) with 8,400m (27,559ft) of elevation gain.

Race to the Stones (southern England)

Putting the “stones” in the Race to the Stones – Avebury’s stone circle (Image credit: Getty Images / James Osmond)

If you’re looking to go big this summer, Race to the Stones is for you. The UK’s über-popular ultra takes place along Britain’s oldest trail, the Ridgeway, and is something of a journey through 5,000 years of history as it takes in the ancient Avebury standing stones.

As with Race to the King, you can choose from two different 50km (31-mile) events – but the most popular event is the full 100km (62 mile) Lewknor to Avebury. Truly a bucket list ultra, the Race to the Stones takes place over the weekend of July 12-13.

9 Edges (Peak District, England)

The quite extraordinary overflow plughole in the Ladybower Reservoir is one of the sights you’ll see along the 9 Edges route (Image credit: Getty Images / James Ennis)

The Peak District’s 9 Edges (September 13) is a point-to-point 21-mile (34km) route through the beautifully changing landscapes of the Dark Peak’s gritstone edges.

“Take in the dramatic scenery of Ladybower Reservoir and Stanage Edge, to the lesser-known, atmospheric Gardom’s Edge and Birchen Edge, with the Robin Hood pub as your well-earned rest at the end,” says Kate Parker, runner and founder of Harrier . “The route has a decent amount of elevation but it is fairly easy to navigate and suitable for intermediate runners used to technical trails and running around 20 miles (32km).”

Mallorca by UTMB (Spain)

Trail runners enduring the Mallorca by UTMB race (Image credit: UTMB)

Mallorca by UTMB (October 31-November 2) invites runners to explore the island’s most iconic natural feature, the Serra de Tramuntana. This UNESCO World Heritage Site offers a stunning mix of rocky trails, dramatic cliffs and lush forests, with views of the sparkling Mediterranean Sea.

Races include the PdS – Joves Promeses (21km/13 miles, with 1,000m/3,281ft) elevation gain); Camins de s’Arxiduc (55km/34 miles, 2,400m/7,874ft elevation gain): and the Serra de Tramuntana course (over 146km/91 miles, with 6,000m/19,685ft of elevation gain).

Again, it’s a true test of endurance for race competitors while those of us who choose to run the trail for the fun of it will get to enjoy the tranquil mountain villages, breathtaking coastal paths and all-round the beauty of the Mediterranean.

The Black Mountains (Wales)

The central Bannau Brycheiniog (aka, Brecon Beacons) ridge (Image credit: Craig Taylor)

If you’re looking for an epic challenge with dramatic landscapes, the Black Mountains in the Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) national park offers long and multi-day routes that tick all the boxes.

“You can even stay within the National Park to break up two long-run days and see the beautiful stars at night,” says Kate Parker. “Check out the Dragon's Back Day 5 route which can be extended into a circular to feel what it’s like to take on just a small part of what’s considered to be the UK’s toughest trail race.”

The Arc of Attrition (England)

A runner takes on the Arc of Attrition in Cornwall (Image credit: UTMB)

The Arc of Attrition has been called one of the toughest races in the UK, taking runners along the South West Coast Path in Cornwall. Although the UTMB event took place in January, the routes – Arc 25 (40km/25 miles), Arc 50 (80km/50 miles) and Arc 100 (160km/100 miles, with 4,250m/13,943 elevation) – can be run all year.

This trail is a relentless mix of rugged cliffs, wild beaches and moody seas – it offers up a truly amazing adventure while the Arc of Attrition race itself is a proper test of grit and endurance.

The Malvern Hills (England)

A view from the top of the Malvern Hills (Image credit: Jen and Sim Benson)

The Malvern Hills just south of Worcester in England provide a stunning backdrop to some very easy-to-follow footpaths, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside.

“The hills are more easily hiked if you’re a beginner, but that shouldn't put you off as it leaves more time to enjoy the scenery,” says Kate Parker. “The undulating hills give you all the thrills of beautiful trails in a quieter location compared to, say, the Cotswolds or Lake District.”

Morzine (France)

The val d'Illiez in the Swiss Alps, a great area for running (Image credit: Getty Images / Gina Pricope)

Morzine , nestled on the French side of the stunning Portes du Soleil region that straddles France and Switzerland, is a dream for mountain enthusiasts and an absolute paradise for trail runners.

From beginners to seasoned athletes, the region offers over 470km/292 miles of marked trails spanning 44 routes across a range of difficulties (Including 14 green, 15 blue, 11 red, one black and three vertical kilometer routes across the valleys of Abondance, Aulps, Torgon and Illiez).

To make the adventure a little more convenient, 27 summer-operating lifts connect trailheads, allowing runners to tailor their routes to their fitness levels and goals.