Massachusetts mother of 4 dies in fall during family hike in Purgatory Chasm
Police say the woman was hiking with three of her children when the incident occurred
A mother of four children has died after falling at a popular Massachusetts hiking spot, police say.
Sutton Police Department says it received a 911 call on Wednesday afternoon just before 2pm reporting that a female had fallen between 50 and 75 feet in the Purgatory Chasm, a 70ft gorge full of natural rock formations in southern Massachusetts. The police report says the woman was hiking with three of her children and some other family members at the time. The Worcester District Attorney's Office has since identified the woman as Carolyn Sanger, 49, of Topsfield, MA.
"There were multiple medical professionals in the area hiking the Chasm at the same time, and were able to provide medical attention right away. However, she had succumbed to the injuries sustained during the fall, and was pronounced deceased a short time later," states SPD.
Though an active investigation is ongoing, police say the incident appears to be accidental.
Sanger had recently opened a wellness business in Topsfield, and according to the website, she worked as an oncology nurse for 30 years before training as a licensed massage therapist and Reiki Master.
An information page for Purgatory Chasm State Reservation advises visitors to keep clear from the edges of the chasm and warns that slippery conditions may be present after inclement weather. The area is closed to hikers and climbers during the winter season due to slick conditions.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.