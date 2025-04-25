Massachusetts mother of 4 dies in fall during family hike in Purgatory Chasm

Police say the woman was hiking with three of her children when the incident occurred

A mother of four children has died after falling at a popular Massachusetts hiking spot, police say.

Sutton Police Department says it received a 911 call on Wednesday afternoon just before 2pm reporting that a female had fallen between 50 and 75 feet in the Purgatory Chasm, a 70ft gorge full of natural rock formations in southern Massachusetts. The police report says the woman was hiking with three of her children and some other family members at the time. The Worcester District Attorney's Office has since identified the woman as Carolyn Sanger, 49, of Topsfield, MA.

"There were multiple medical professionals in the area hiking the Chasm at the same time, and were able to provide medical attention right away. However, she had succumbed to the injuries sustained during the fall, and was pronounced deceased a short time later," states SPD.

Though an active investigation is ongoing, police say the incident appears to be accidental.

Sanger had recently opened a wellness business in Topsfield, and according to the website, she worked as an oncology nurse for 30 years before training as a licensed massage therapist and Reiki Master.

An information page for Purgatory Chasm State Reservation advises visitors to keep clear from the edges of the chasm and warns that slippery conditions may be present after inclement weather. The area is closed to hikers and climbers during the winter season due to slick conditions.