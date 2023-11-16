Get $200 off (almost) every single Garmin Fenix 7 watch at Amazon for Black Friday

Amazon's Black Friday sale will officially start on November 17, but it's already knocked at least $200 off the price of all Garmin Fenix 7 series watches – from the little Fenix 7S, all the way through to the mighty Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar.

The only one missing from the lineup is the Fenix 7X (the larger version of the standard Fenix 7), which appears to be out of stock. Check out the full list below.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Fenix 7 series near you. I'm rounding up all of this year's best Black Friday Garmin deals

Garmin Fenix 7: $649.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $200 The Fenix 7 is back to its lowest ever price at Amazon for Black Friday. It's two years old but still a great multi-sports watch, and will soon be getting Garmin's new Sleep Coach tool through a software update. If you have slim wrists, you can pick up the smaller Garmin Fenix 7S for the same price.

Garmin Fenix 7 Solar: $699.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $200 The Fenix 7 Solar has all the same features as the standard Fenix 7, but with the benefit of extra long battery life with regular exposure to sunlight. A great choice for athletes going off-grid for a while. Small wrists? Take a look at the Garmin Fenix 7S Solar, which is more compact and the same price

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: $799.99 $589.99 at Amazon

Save $210 This is the cheapest ever price for the king-sized version of the Fenix 7 Solar. It's very similar to the Garmin Enduro 2 in terms of specs (including the flashlight) and a great choice if your budget won't quite stretch that far.

Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar: $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon

Save $200 This is $100 less than Amazon's previous best price, and a fantastic deal for Black Friday. This edition doesn't just have a sapphire crystal lens, it also has far more storage for maps, apps and music. If you prefer, you can get the smaller Garmin Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar for the same price.

Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar: $899.99 $699.59 at Amazon

Save $200 This isn't just bigger than the standard Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar, it also has more storage, longer battery life, and a built-in LED flashlight (amazingly handy). This is a record low price in Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro: $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon

Save $200 The Fenix 7 Pro only launched a couple of months ago, but that hasn't stopped Amazon knocking $200 off for Black Friday. This is the best price we've seen anywhere to date. If you have small wrists, the more compact Garmin Fenix 7S Pro is the same price and might fit you better. Want more details? Check out my review.

Garmin Fenix 7X Pro: $899.99 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $200 Like the sound of the Fenix 7 Pro, but want something a bit beefier? This version has a bigger 51mm diameter case and larger screen (better for maps), plus a bigger battery that lasts far longer between charges.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar: $899.99 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $200 The souped-up version of the Fenix 7 Pro has received its first ever price cut at Amazon for Black Friday. It has a scratch-resistant sapphire screen, plus a dark gray titanium bezel. There's also the smaller Fenix 7S Pro Sapphire Solar for the same price.

Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar: $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon

Save $200 The ultimate Fenix 7, with up to 28 days of battery life (with solar charging), a 51mm diameter display, titanium bezel, sapphire crystal lens, LED flashlight, and Garmin's latest heart rate sensor. This is its first price cut, and it's a huge one,

If you've been thinking about pulling the trigger on a new sports watch, there's something here for you. These are all genuinely good deals; the standard Fenix 7 has returned to its previous lowest price, and all other watches are cheaper than ever before.



Not in the US? Here are today's best deals on watches in the Garmin Fenix 7 series where you are, with prices update daily: