You'd be "hard-pressed" to improve the AeroPress Go coffee maker for camping – but they just made it even better

The AeroPress Go Plus is a complete travel system, so you don't need to worry about which mug to bring camping

You'd be hard-pressed to find a coffee lover out there who doesn't love the AeroPress Go, if you'll excuse the terrible pun. It's lightweight, easy to use and brews reliably tasty coffee – in fact, it's probably one of the few coffee makers that you're likely to use at home as well as when you're camping.

The only real issue with the original AeroPress Go is that it doesn't fit every mug, and that can be more of a problem when you're on an adventure and only have one camping mug to choose from. Well, that's no longer a problem with the arrival of the brand new AeroPress Go Plus.

The original Go was meant to be taken anywhere and can be used as long as you have a mug (and a means to boil water and paper filters of course). The Plus is designed to be a complete travel system that combines the brand's game-changing coffee press with a specially-engineered BPA-free vacuum flask made from shatterproof Tritan and durable stainless steel.

(Image credit: AeroPress)

Now you can brew hot or cold coffee directly into the tumbler, enjoy a perfect cup off java at your campsite or on your morning commute, then re-pack everything neatly inside and seal it with the leak-resistant magnetic slider lid for minimal muss and fuss.

We'll be taking the AeroPress Go Plus out on our adventures this spring to find out if it works as well as promised, but if you can't wait for our report, it's available now on Amazon for $79.95 / £84.99 and comes with a scoop, stirrer and some paper filters to get you started.