Yeti just dropped the perfect solution to transporting food to camp – and it's not a cooler

Eating hot oatmeal out of your Yeti Rambler Mug at camp isn't exactly the worst thing in the world, but let's face it, scraping the last few bites out of the corners with your spork isn't the easiest, nor is the temporary lack of a cup for your coffee. That's why the camping brand has launched its latest solution to enjoying and transporting food at camp – nesting, insulated bowls.

Yeti's Rambler Insulated Bowl set is a three-piece affair that consists of different-sized bowls that nest one inside of the other when empty, and stack with the lids on when they're full.

Made using the same stainless steel double-wall vacuum insulation we've come to know and depend upon in Yeti products like the Rambler Water Bottle, the bowls are designed to help keep hot food hot and cold food cold. The robust construction also means you don't have to worry about rust and can toss them in the dishwasher when you get home without having to worry about them degrading.

The bowls are designed to help keep hot food hot and cold food cold, and they looks classy (Image credit: Yeti)

Each bowl comes with a sturdy, clear plastic press-down lid that lets you see what's inside and keeps the internal temperature in check – though the brand does warn that once the lid is off, the wide opening means your hot food will cool quicker than your coffee in the Rambler 10oz Tumbler, so don't delay in chowing down. We can't say without testing them first that they're totally leakproof, but they'll certainly reduce spillages and cleanup at camp.

The smallest bowl is 1qt (30oz), which in more relatable terms means it holds four cups of food and is perfect for eating your mac n cheese directly out of. The next size up has the double the capacity and is great for a side serving or rice or pasta, and the biggest bowl is a whopping 4.5qts (18 cups) and could be used for marinating meat or mixing up a salad to share, if that's your thing.

You can purchase the bowls individually or as a set since they nest neatly inside each other for transport and storage when you remove the lids. Best of all, the brand lets you mix and match your color scheme, so at checkout you can choose a different color for each bowl. The core colors are a smart Navy and White, but right now there are some seasonal color choices too, including a fun Papaya and a classy Cape Taupe.

You can purchase the bowls individually or as a set (Image credit: Yeti)

The Yeti Rambler Bowls are available now as a three-piece set for $150 / £150. If you're not sure you want to commit, you can buy the 1qt bowl on its own for $35 / £35, or you can mix up the sizes with the 2qt bowl priced at $45 / £45, and the 4.5qt bowl for $70 / £70. Of course, whichever size you choose, they'll still stack and nest if you opt for multiples.