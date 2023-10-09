This all-terrain e-bike folds up small enough to fit in your tent for camping fun

German bike-builder Cube has launched a new folding e-bike that's compact enough to stash in your tent, giving you a new way to explore the great outdoors on camping trips. No worrying about finding a secure place to lock up a bike, or struggling to attach a roof rack to your car.

The Cube Fold Hybrid has a central hinge, and a seat post and handlebar stem that are easily lowered to suit your height (from 5'2" to 6'2"). Its fat tires are made to handle rough terrain, and it comes with fenders to keep the mud off, a rear rack for carrying everything on your hiking essentials checklist, and a sturdy kickstand.

In addition to the standard spec bike, there's also a Sport model. As eBikeTips explains, both are powered by the same Bosch Performance Line mid-drive motor and 500Wh PowerPack battery. The difference is the gearing, with the standard spec model using a belt drive and Shimano Nexus five-speed hub, and the Sport edition featuring a 10-speed Shimano Tiagra groupset.

In between adventures, the Fold Hybrid also makes a solid commuter bike. At 22.4kg it's certainly not the lightest e-bike around, but it's small enough to take on public transport, and slide under your desk when you get to the office. It also has a robust carry handle to make your life easier (I've tried using a similarly weighted folding e-bike without one, and wouldn't recommend it).

The Cube Fold Hybrid has a list price of €3,449 (about $3,600 / £3,000, and the Cube Fold Sport Hybrid is €3,049 (about $3,200 / £2,600).