"All days are good days in the mountains" – tickets go on sale tomorrow for Arc'teryx Alpine Academy

The 13th edition of the Alpine Academy offers a chance to hone your mountain skills in Europe's most impressive mountain range

The Arc’teryx Alpine Academy returns to Chamonix-Mont-Blanc this July for the 13th edition of the mountaineering festival aimed at educating people in the outdoors. With more than 80 clinics to choose from over four days, the Alpine Academy is an opportunity for you to begin or develop your alpine skills, from trail running to climbing, and learn from some of the world’s best athletes.

This year's event, which Arc'teryx describes as "a space for alpine enthusiasts of all levels to advance their mountain skills," takes place from Thursday, July 4 through Sunday, July 7. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 27 at 5 p.m. CET.

Chamonix is a French resort area at the base of Mont Blanc near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy. It is renowned for its skiing, trail running and mountaineering opportunities. Taking advantage of this natural backdrop, participants can choose from workshops including Big Wall Techniques, Crampon Skills, Crevasse Rescue and Dry Tooling as well as photography and geology classes. Last year, we attended the event and went glacier trekking, which is scheduled again for 2024.

Clinics are available on a first come, first served basis and do fill up. Attendees are advised to secure their workshop spaces first, then make travel and accommodations arrangements.

If you don't own mountaineering or climbing equipment, don't sweat it. Once you arrive, you'll be able to borrow the gear you need for your workshops free of charge from Arc'teryx's gear rental service, and any transportation required for your clinic is included in the cost of registration. You can also bring tired gear in need of a refresh and drop it off at the ReBird stand and in the evenings, there are athlete talks, film screenings and concerts.

Tickets go on sale on March 27 at 5 p.m. CET. See all clinics available at: https://chamonix.arcteryxacademy.com/clinics/