Be the champion of breakfast with the Yeti Rambler French Press – a "heavy duty coffee powerhouse" that's 20% off at REI right now

Add a touch of class to your mornings at camp with this Yeti French press, now less than $90

Just when you thought there was no corner of the camping convenience world left for them to conquer, last year Yeti launched a coffee maker designed for the great outdoors. Right now, there's an ultra-rare saving on the Yeti Rambler French Press, which you can pick up for just $87.93 at REI.

That might still sound steep for a French press, but we very rarely see any discounts on Yeti products at all, and this is a respectable 20% discount off its usual price of $110.

The Yeti Rambler French Press is a 34-ounce jug that brews up to four cups at a time if you're camping with a crew and keeps your coffee hot once it's brewed. Because the stainless steel construction doesn't hold onto the coffee taste, it also doubles as a handy pitcher once margarita hour rolls around. Best of all, when you get home you can chuck it in the dishwasher.

This deal applies to the 34 oz model in the classy Wild Vine Red colorway and we recommend you jump if you want to get your hands on this deal.

Yeti French Press: $110 $87.93 at REI

Save $22 Get a perfect pour and then a couple more with the 34 fl. oz. YETI Rambler French Press. Engineered to stop the brew process after plunging, it keeps your coffee hot without over-extracting.

Yeti gear is pricey, but for good reason. The company invests in significant research and development before releasing a new product (even for something as seemingly simple as a water bottle) and enforces strict quality controls.

This French press has an average rating of 4.6 stars and one camper calls it a "heavy duty coffee powerhouse" noting that no grounds made their way into his morning coffee.

