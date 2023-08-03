Angry bison gives space-invading photographer a taste of his own medicine

A photographer visiting Yellowstone National Park got a nasty surprise when the bison he was shooting turned the tables and began stalking him instead. The incident happened two weeks ago at Yellowstone National Park, around the same time a woman was gored after getting too close to one of the animals.

The close call was recorded by YouTuber Carolina Tony, who shares videos of his adventures from the back of his 2012 Harley Davidson. He spotted the other park visitor wandering close to a bison resting by a river, and noted the changes in its temperament as he got nearer.

Tony observes the bison starting to show signs of aggression, including raising its tail and posturing to drive away the potential threat. Both of these are signs that a charge could be imminent.

This time the photographer was lucky, but bison injure more people at Yellowstone than any other animal, including bears and wolves, and should be given sufficient space – particularly as we enter their rutting season, which runs through late summer and early fall. During this time males become particularly territorial as they compete for the right to mate, and can be more aggressive than usual.

The National Park Service warns visitors to stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from bison and elk at all times, and advises visitors that the best place to watch wildlife is from within the safety of a vehicle.

For more advice, see our guide wildlife safety: eight tips for unexpected encounters. Also check out our feature 6 wildlife photography tips from a pro for advice on taking the perfect animal photo safely.