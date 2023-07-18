Hiker suffers serious injuries after being gored by bison at Yellowstone

A woman has been left with serious injuries after being gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park. The National Park Service (NPS) reported that the incident happened on the morning of July 17 near Lake Lodge Cabins near the north shore of Lake Yellowstone.

The woman and a companion were hiking in front of the lodge when they came across a pair of bison. The NPS says it's not known how close they were at the time, but when the two people turned to leave, one of the animals charged.

The injured woman, a 47-year-old from Arizona, suffered significant injuries to her chest and abdomen, and was airlifted to hospital. According to the NPS, the incident is still under investigation, and no further details of the woman's condition are available.

Give animals space

The NPS has reminded people to pay close attention to safety regulations at Yellowstone, and make sure they give animals sufficient space.

"Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached," officials wrote in a statement. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space.

"Stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes - and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity."

In recent weeks, dozens of tourists have been spotted getting much too close to bison at Yellowstone, crowding around the animals, posing for pictures with them, and even attempting to pet them, which can have disastrous consequences.

Last summer, three people were gored by bison at the park within the space of a month, including one woman who suffered serious leg injuries that required extensive surgery.

For advice on how to stay safe around animals, see our guide how to avoid being gored by a bison and wildlife safety: eight tips for unexpected encounters.