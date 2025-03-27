Miracle escape for hiker who "fell like a rag doll" down a mountain in Scotland

By published

Erik Krasovskis was saved from serious injury, possibly even death, when he landed on a small, rocky ledge

Cuillin Ridge
Even in fair conditions, Cuillin Ridge is a demanding scramble (Image credit: Getty Images)

A keen hiker and film maker was saved from serious injury by falling like a "rag doll" down a mountain on the Isle of Skye in Scotland, UK.

Erik Krasovskis was with a friend on Cuillin Ridge, a rocky, remote route near the peak Sgùrr nan Eag, when the weight of camera equipment in his backpack threw him off balance as he moved from higher to lower ground.

He was knocked unconscious and fell 115ft (35m) before coming to a stop on a small rocky ledge that saved him from falling another 164ft (50m).

A doctor has since told him that falling in this way also saved him from serious injury as he was not "fighting the fall".

"The backpack pulled me back and the next thing I knew I was rolling down 35m for about 10 to 20 seconds," Krasovskis told the BBC.

"I hit my head and I was knocked unconscious. This meant my body relaxed and I fell like a rag doll."

Two nearby climbers gave Krasovskis first aid while Skye Mountain Rescue Team worked with a coastguard helicopter and crew to help him off the mountain and to a hospital in Inverness.

Posted by skyemountainrescue on 

Krasovskis had been filming on the ridge, which is a popular mountaineering route. It is challenging traverse – 7.5 miles (12km) with over 13,000ft (4,000m) ascent and descent. It can take up to 15 hours to complete in good conditions.

He and friend Zak Perdios has camped on the ridge overnight before attempting the traverse.

"I tried to stand up and I said to Zak 'I think I'm good'. I said we could try and walk down. Zak said: 'No chance. Your head is bleeding'. I hadn't realised how far I had fallen, " Krasovskis told the BBC.

"The mountain rescue team and helicopter paramedics saved my life," he said. "I have to thank them for helping me so quickly."

Krasovskis sustained a head wound and fractured fingers.

In its Facebook post, Skye Mountain Rescue revealed: "Thirteen team members responded after a climber, attempting a traverse of the ridge as part of a pair, took a tumbling fall of around 35 to 40m near Sgurr nan Eag after misjudging a handhold. He was knocked unconscious during the fall but, incredibly, stopped on a ledge just before another large drop, escaping with relatively minor injuries considering the distance he fell."

Since the fall, which happened on March 19, Krasovskis has posted photos of the trip to his Instagram account.

A post shared by ERIK KRASOVSKIS (@erix_media)

A photo posted by on

In the post he has not mentioned the fall. However, Zak has left a telling remark in the comments:

"An unforgettable trip for many reasons!"

CATEGORIES
Charlie Lyon
Charlie Lyon
Advnture contributor

Charlie is a freelance writer and editor with a passion for hiking, biking, wild swimming and active travel. She recently moved from Bristol to South Wales and now refuses to leave her front door without one of the following: lightweight hikers, wetsuit, mountain bike, tent. Having bought a fixer-upper home that backs on to protected woodland, her love of nature and wildlife has intensified and the dark skies have kickstarted a new fondness for stargazing.

Latest in Hiking
Kamikochi, Chubu Sangaku National Park in Nagano
"Don't overestimate your ability" - Experts warn hikers and skiers flocking to the Japanese Alps after record rescues
Sandstone formations in Fiery Furnace, Arches National Park, Utah
The latest casualty of the National Parks' staffing upheaval is one of the country's most revered hiking trails
A man opens his REI Co-op Traverse Modular Bear Canister at his desert campsite
Bears are active, and this new Modular Bear Canister from REI is brilliant for backpackers – you just have to be smarter than Smokey to open it
Cuillin Ridge
Miracle escape for hiker who "fell like a rag doll" down a mountain in Scotland
66°North jacket
Explorer Chris Burkard teams up with 66°North to launch outdoor gear inspired by his photography
Pali Lookout
Hiker arrested after allegedly attempting to murder his wife by pushing her off a Hawaii trail
Latest in News
Kamikochi, Chubu Sangaku National Park in Nagano
"Don't overestimate your ability" - Experts warn hikers and skiers flocking to the Japanese Alps after record rescues
Sandstone formations in Fiery Furnace, Arches National Park, Utah
The latest casualty of the National Parks' staffing upheaval is one of the country's most revered hiking trails
A man opens his REI Co-op Traverse Modular Bear Canister at his desert campsite
Bears are active, and this new Modular Bear Canister from REI is brilliant for backpackers – you just have to be smarter than Smokey to open it
Cuillin Ridge
Miracle escape for hiker who "fell like a rag doll" down a mountain in Scotland
66°North jacket
Explorer Chris Burkard teams up with 66°North to launch outdoor gear inspired by his photography
Pali Lookout
Hiker arrested after allegedly attempting to murder his wife by pushing her off a Hawaii trail
More about outdoor
Kamikochi, Chubu Sangaku National Park in Nagano

"Don't overestimate your ability" - Experts warn hikers and skiers flocking to the Japanese Alps after record rescues
Sandstone formations in Fiery Furnace, Arches National Park, Utah

The latest casualty of the National Parks' staffing upheaval is one of the country's most revered hiking trails
Kamikochi, Chubu Sangaku National Park in Nagano

"Don't overestimate your ability" - Experts warn hikers and skiers flocking to the Japanese Alps after record rescues
See more latest
Most Popular
Kamikochi, Chubu Sangaku National Park in Nagano
"Don't overestimate your ability" - Experts warn hikers and skiers flocking to the Japanese Alps after record rescues
Sandstone formations in Fiery Furnace, Arches National Park, Utah
The latest casualty of the National Parks' staffing upheaval is one of the country's most revered hiking trails
A man opens his REI Co-op Traverse Modular Bear Canister at his desert campsite
Bears are active, and this new Modular Bear Canister from REI is brilliant for backpackers – you just have to be smarter than Smokey to open it
66°North jacket
Explorer Chris Burkard teams up with 66°North to launch outdoor gear inspired by his photography
Pali Lookout
Hiker arrested after allegedly attempting to murder his wife by pushing her off a Hawaii trail
Merrell Trail Glove 7
Connect with nature and save 25% off these unique barefoot trail running shoes from Merrell
Snow avalanches down the northeast fork of the Kahiltna Glacier
Pro snowboarder, The North Face manager among those killed by giant BC avalanche
Columbia Newton Ridge hiking boots deals image
No, it's not a typo – you can pick up these bestselling Columbia hiking boots for as little as $38 right now in Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Yeti Tundra deals image
The spacious Yeti Tundra Haul wheeled cooler is a "powerhouse" that keeps drinks chilled and bears at bay – it's a rare $85 off
Steve Redgrave
"We won’t sit quietly while this catastrophe continues" - Olympic champion Sir Steve Redgrave calls for clean up of UK rivers