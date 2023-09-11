Camper killed by fallen tree at Vermont campsite

The Massachusetts man was struck by the tree after an overnight storm

A 33-year-old man was struck and killed by a fallen tree while camping in Vermont over the weekend. Massachusetts resident Joshua Przybycien was said to be camping with his fiance on Somerset Road in southern Vermont when the tragic incident took place.

Vermont State Police received a call at 1 a.m. on Friday reporting serious injuries after a tree had fallen on the campsite following severe thunderstorms which had swept through New England overnight. They responded to the call and found Przybycien already deceased under the fallen tree.

Police haven't given any further details about the incident, but high winds and heavy rain can play a role in felling structurally unsound trees, also known as hazard trees.

Though your risk of being hit by a falling tree when you're hiking or camping is statistically low, always check the weather forecast and avoid camping in forested areas during or immediately following stormy weather – that includes high winds, heavy rain, snow and ice. Learn more in our article on where not to camp to avoid hazards such as trees, flooding and fire.