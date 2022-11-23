Columbia launches cozy Star Wars-themed winter hiking gear

Outdoor gear maker Columbia has launched a new range of jackets, hats and hoodies inspired by the show Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The winter clothing is an official collaboration with Lucasfilm, and takes inspiration from characters Ahsoka Tano, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Anakin Skywalker

The limited edition water-resistant Ahsoka Tano jacket is inspired by the coat the character wore on the snow-bound planet Carlac, and features a patterned lining and 'head tails' on the hood. It has a list price of $450

The Republic Parka takes inspiration from Kenobi and Skywalker's adventures on the ice planet Orto Plutonia, and should keep you snug on Earth too with 650-fill insulation and Omni-Heat Infinity lining. It also has removable faux fur trim, and is decorated with Jedi and Republic insignia. It will be on sale for $500.

(Image credit: Columbia)

The Republic Heavyweight Pullover is a thick hoodie to keel you warm at camp. It's made from durable material with an adjustable hood and hem to stop drafts. It has a list price of $140.

Finally, there's the Republic Ball Cap, with a breathable mesh back, snapback closure, and distressed effect coloration. It also features the Jedi crest, and has a MSRP of $40.

The items will be available to buy direct from Columbia (opens in new tab) from December 2 at 12:01 EDT.