Could dog discovery six weeks after hiker's disappearance be vital clue in search mystery?

An emaciated and injured dog found in a remote area of British Columbia is being hailed as a vital clue in the search for a Canadian hiker.

The red golden retriever turned up six weeks after Jim Barnes and his dog Murphy disappeared in mid-October.

Barnes’ truck was found on a forest service road near the town of Chetwynd, in the eastern foothills of the Rocky Mountains, the day after his partner Micaela Sawyer reported them missing. However, a major search of the area in north-eastern British Columbia found no other evidence of the hiker and the dog.

Then, a week ago, another hiker posted a photo of a dog, similar in description to Murphy, on social media after making the discovery in snow some 75 miles from the truck. The dog was alive but in a poor state, with puncture wounds, a broken front paw and scabs across its body.

Yet, despite Sawyer being convinced the dog, which she has now taken home, is Murphy, it's reported that police are calling for proof if they are to resume a search for Barnes.

The dog wasn’t microchipped or tattooed so proper identification has not been possible. A DNA test could be key, but this will take time.

There is now a growing appeal for the public to sign a petition calling for renewed efforts to search for Barnes.

Barnes, a paramedic, is said to be an experienced outdoors enthusiast who had planned a short trip on October 18 to collect firewood and hunt for grouse. Despite it being a remote area of British Columbia, he was a frequent visitor for hunting and fishing. He was due to be at work the day after.

One explanation for his disappearance is a sudden change in weather. Just after Barnes’s truck was found, heavy snow started to fall. There was also evidence of grizzly bears and wolves nearby, but no obvious evidence of a predatory attack was reported.

The search mission included rescue teams on the ground and in a helicopter.

After the dog's discovery, Sawyer wrote: “Finding Murphy alive gives us hope that we might finally get answers about what happened to Jim.”