"That was the most special day!" – Courtney Dauwalter beaten by her own mother in 100k race

Courtney Dauwalter inspired a whole new generation of trail runners this year when she made history by winning the the Western States, Hardrock and UTMB all in the same calendar year – and one of those runners, it turns out, is her own mother.

Last week, the ultra runner announced on Instagram that she and her 66-year-old mother, Tracy, had together completed the Javelina 100k race in Arizona over the Halloween weekend.

"It’s my dream to run an ultra with my mom. Last year we tried a 50 mile race together in Minnesota but got cut off for time. We decided that was just one part of our story together and are now back trying to get that sweet, sweet finish line," she wrote before the race.

Second time, it seems, was a charm, as the pair crossed the finish line in 17 hours and 38 minutes, with Tracy one second in the lead.

"That was the most special day! Ran step for step with my mom Tracy as she tackled her first 100km trail race, making memories and chasing crazy all the way to the finish line!" says Dauwalter.

You might assume that Dauwalter's running legacy was inherited from her mother, but she revealed that Tracy only started trail running last summer, proving it's never too late to pull on your trail running shoes and hit the soft stuff.