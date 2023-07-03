Damian Hall wants to make ultra running accessible to everyone – here's how

Record-breaking ultra runner Damian Hall has launched a new initiative to open the sport up to more athletes, offering financial assistance to people who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford it.

Ultra running refers to tackling any distance longer than 26.2 miles (the length of a marathon). That could be 40 miles, or it could be over 200, and the greater the mileage, the more expensive it's likely to be. As Runner's World explains, when you factor in travel, gear, entry fees and coaching, it all adds up.

Into Ultra aims to lower the bar to entry by helping out with these expenses, improving inclusion for runners who are under-resourced and under-represented in the sport.

The program is currently in a pilot stage, with a small pool of funds to help ultra runners in the UK, but Hall and his fellow founder hope to grow it into an official charity with a wide base of donors.

To find out more, apply for support, get in touch about partnering with the project, or learn about making donations in the future, check out the Into Ultra website.

Making running sustainable.

Hall, winner of the 2023 Montane Winter Spine Race, is no stranger to shaking up the sport. He is one of the founding members of The Green Runners, a community of athletes dedicated to enjoying running in a more sustainable way.

Each member is asked to think about factors like how they travel to events (sharing a ride or take public transport, for example), make their gear last longer, eat a more sustainable diet, and spread the word. Each member then makes their own personal pledge committing to one of these four pillars.

He is also the author of We Can't Run Away From This, an examination of the impact of running on the climate and ways individuals and groups can reduce their footprint.