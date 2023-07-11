'Whatever you do, don't stop!' – huge bull moose chases fishermen's boat down river

An Alaskan tour guide has shared a video of a huge bull moose chasing one of their boats down a river, easily keeping pace until it decided the humans were far enough away. Sharing Alaska, which runs tours throughout the state, shared the clip on TikTok, suggesting that the animal wanted to join in a fishing trip.

In the video, which you can watch below, a passenger can be heard warning the boat's pilot not to stop under any circumstances as the bull strides easily through the water. Moose's long legs allow them to stride easily through several feet of water, and they're remarkably strong swimmers too.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game explains that although moose may look gangly and awkward, "these imposing creatures can run at speeds of up to 35 mph and swim at 6 mph for up to two hours. A large bull can weigh up to 1,600 pounds and stand over seven feet tall at the shoulder."

Moose are naturally inquisitive animals, and are more likely to approach humans through curiosity than aggression, but like all wild animals they can be unpredictable, and their size and strength can make close encounters dangerous. They are most likely to become aggressive during cold weather when they are tired and hungry, in the spring when females are defending their calves, and during their mating season in the fall, known as the rut.

Moose can also lash out if they feel threatened and tend to react particularly badly around dogs, which they try to kick and trample as though they are wolves. If you spot a moose, it's important to get your dog on a leash as quickly as possible, and take it out of the area.

