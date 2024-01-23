Fjällräven launches new Kajka 2.0 backpacks with lighter, more comfortable design

Fjällräven has revealed an updated version of its Kajka hiking backpack, with a lighter design and smaller carbon footprint.

The Kajka (a name taken from a Swedish word referring to carrying something) first launched in 2008 as a durable, large capacity aluminum-framed trekking backpack made with multi-day adventures in mind.

It included some unusual features, such as a main compartment that opened from the front so you could easily access your gear without rummaging through from the top, and a top lid that could be removed and attached to the chest strap. This could simply give you faster access to your phone and trail mix mid-hike, or be detached and worn as a cross-body or hip bag

It was well received and give years later, Fjällraven revamped the design with a new frame made from FSC-certified birch, which releases 90% less carbon during manufacturing and cut the bag's total carbon emissions by 10%.

Now the company has released the third iteration of the Kajka, making a further 18 changes. The wooden frame is now even lighter, and the shoulder straps are now more ergonomically designed for comfort during long treks. The hip belt is also more adjustable to suit different body types. There are new integrated side pockets too, with zips that open all the way around so you can access their contents from any angle.

Fjällraven says that the 2024 edition of the bag is also tougher and easier to repair, with a lining and reinforcements now made from recycled nylon.

The Kajka 2.0 comes in five sizes, and will be available to order from Fjällraven this spring.