Fjällräven launches new PFC-free waterproofs for spring adventures

Fjällräven has launched two new waterproof jackets, with PFC-free DWR (durable water repellent) coating and extra ventilation for changeable spring weather. Both feature a 2.5-layer construction, and pack away small enough to stash in your daypack if the sun comes out during your hike.

The HC Hydratic Trail Jacket (shown above) has a simple and practical design, with a fully adjustable hood that stays put even in high winds, and zippered ventilation openings to help maintain a comfortable body temperature once you get moving.

The front features a two-way zip, and zippered pockets provide useful storage for lightweight hiking gloves, hand warmers, snacks, and other essentials.

The Vardag Hydratic Anorak (pictured below) is a comfortable, loose-fitting anorak that makes a great outer layer over a fleece jacket. It also features an adjustable hood, plus side zips that makes it easy to put on and take off.

It has zippered hand pockets and a zippered front pocket for storage, and can be packed away neatly inside its own mesh pocket when not needed.

Both jackets are on sale now for £275 (approximately $330) direct from Fjällräven (opens in new tab).

Why PFC-free?

PFCs (perfluorochemicals) are a group of chemicals used to make coatings and products that resist water, heat, and oil. They are commonly used in products like non-stick pans, as well as outdoor gear including tents and waterproof jackets.

The problem is that PFCs are potentially harmful to human health, and may contribute to cancer, kidney damage, and reproductive problems. They are also extremely volatile, allowing them to spread easily through the water and air, and have a very long biological half life. It would take over four years to expel just half the PFCs currently in your body with no extra exposure.

Many outdoor gear companies have now decided to shift to PFC-free alternatives. It's not a straightforward process, as different materials need different treatments to achieve the same effect, but progress is happening.