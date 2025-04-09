Former Dartmouth ski racing champion, 26, dies in Palisades Tahoe accident

A woman who died in an accident at Palisades Tahoe ski resort has been identified as a former ski racing champion.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Ellery "Ellie" Curtis, 26, died as the result of a head injury at the California resort on Saturday. The incident reportedly occurred at around 3:45pm on terrain accessed from the famous KT-22 chairlift.

Curtis, from Waitsfield, VT, raced for the University of Dartmouth, where she studied government from 2019 until 2022. She made the USCSCA National Collegiate All-Academic Ski Team for three years in a row. In her senior year, she earned a spot on the All-America Second Team by placing eighth in the giant slalom at the NCAA Championships and on the All-East Second Team as the seventh-ranked women’s alpine skier in the East.

In her bio, the ski team says Curtis "pushed the limits every time on the slopes that led to great results or DNF results."

At the time of her death, Curtis was a resident of San Francisco where she had taken to mountain bike racing with Mike's Bikes Enduro Team. Writing on Instagram, the team called Curtis "family."

"Her radiant energy and positive attitude brought the whole team together. We will remember Ellie as a bad ass on and off the bike. There was never a rest day for her. Often times Ellie opted out of a shuttle or chairlift because “it’s like cheating if I don’t earn it” then proceed to smoke us down the mountain in true Ellie fashion."

Curtis's death is the second to occur at the resort this season – a 62-year-old skier died after hitting a tree in February – and the fifth to take place at Tahoe area resorts.

Skier safety

Incidents like these serve as a grave reminder that even the best skiers are at risk in the sport. With spring conditions, the dangers of skiing may be even higher and if you're planning to get a few more days on the hill in, it's always worth revisiting the skier safety code and remember the following tips:

Know your skiing ability level and stay within it.

Always stay in control when you’re skiing. Slow down in congested areas and be able to stop when needed and avoid other people or objects.

Leave your headphones at home – keep your ears open so you can stay aware of your surroundings.

People ahead of you have the right of way. You can see them, but chances are, they can’t see you.

Don’t stop any place (like below rollers) where you aren’t visible from above or where you’re obstructing a trail.

When starting from a stationary position, or merging onto a trail, always look uphill and yield to other skiers and snowboarders.

Don’t ski close to other skiers and snowboarders, even if you believe you are an expert skier – give them a wide berth.

Observe all signs and stay off closed runs.

If you get into a collision with another person, don’t leave the area until you have given your contact details to a member of the ski patrol or another employee of the ski area.