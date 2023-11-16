Awesome Garmin Enduro 2 hits lowest ever price ahead of Black Friday

Right now, you can pick up the incredibly powerful Garmin Enduro 2 for just $799.99 at Amazon. With $300 off the list price, that's the cheapest this endurance watch has ever been by miles, and a great deal ahead of Black Friday.

The Enduro 2 was built with ultra runners in mind, but it's a great option for anyone who wants serious sports tracking, top-notch navigation, and extra long battery life. When I tested it last year, I was incredibly impressed by how Garmin has cut no corners. The screen is big and bold, GPS accuracy is up with the best, and it really does have crazy battery life. Recording an activity every other day and making regular use of the watch's flashlight, the watch kept running for three weeks on a single charge with fairly infrequent exposure to direct sun.

My biggest criticism of the Enduro 2 was its price tag.

