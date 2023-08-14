The mighty Garmin Enduro titanium edition is almost half price at Amazon

Today, you can pick up the Garmin Enduro for only $479.50 at Amazon. That's almost half the list price, and one of the best prices we've ever seen for the Carbon Gray DLC Titanium edition of this powerful, feature-packed GPS watch.

If you're not familiar with the Garmin Enduro, it's essentially a Garmin Fenix 6 on steroids. It has all the same training tools and health tracking features, but with a king-sized battery and solar cell that help it last far longer between charges.

To put that in context, the Garmin Fenix 6X Solar lasts up to 24 days in smartwatch mode or 66 hours in GPS mode. The mighty Enduro, however, lasts up to 65 days in smartwatch mode, and 80 hours in GPS mode.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best deals on the Garmin Enduro and Garmin Enduro 2 near you.

Garmin Enduro: $799.99 $479.50 at Amazon

Save $320.49 The Garmin Enduro is a powerhouse of a GPS watch, and this is the cheapest we've ever seen it. Its battery life is hard to beat, making it a great option for camping, backpacking, and other off-grid adventures. This deal applies to the the Carbon Gray DLC Titanium edition.

The Enduro is also lighter than the Fenix 6X Solar, making it more comfortable for all-day wear, despite having the same screen size and resolution. The only area where the Fenix has the edge is maps, which unfortunately aren't available for the original Enduro. If that's not a dealbreaker though, this is a fantastic offer.

If you don't live in the US, here are the best offers on the Garmin Enduro and Enduro 2 where you are.