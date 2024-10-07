The mighty Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is down to £565 – its lowest price ever – for Amazon Prime Day

All the best features of the regular Fenix 7, with a couple of smart updates that make a subtle but noticeable difference

Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is in full swing, and right now, you can grab the extra large, extra powerful Garmin Fenix 7X Solar for just £564.99 at Amazon. That's a healthy 20% off the regular list price for this item, and the lowest price this watch has ever been.

The Fenix 7X is the largest version of this multi-sport watch, with a 51 mm case, and a jumbo-sized battery which means that you can use it for much longer without charging it than its smaller counterparts. According to Garmin, it can run for up to 28 days in smartwatch mode without solar charging enabled, or 37 days if you're using the sun, so it's ideal for multi-day adventures and busy people everywhere.

The larger size also means a larger display, which is much better for navigation using maps while you're on the go. We'll be keeping you updated on all the best Amazon Prime Day Garmin Deals this week, so keep checking back for the biggest savings.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on watches in the Garmin Fenix 7 series near you.

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: £709.99 £564.99 at Amazon

Save £145 This king-sized sports watch has everything you need to take your running to the next level, plus extra long battery life. This is the lowest price we've seen on this watch.

This watch has everything you already expect from the Fenix 7 series including all-day heart rate and stress monitoring, a glut of different sports modes (including triathlon), recovery time estimates, sleep monitoring, VO2 max, and daily suggested workouts to help you achieve your training goals.

If you're not in the UK, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Fenix 7 series where you are: