The feature-packed Garmin Forerunner 255 Music GPS watch is currently $180 off for Amazon Prime Day

It's Amazon Prime Day and right now, you can pick up the feature-packed Garmin Forerunner 255 Music for just $219.99 at Amazon. That's a saving of 45% off the regular list price for this watch that will allow you to listen to music on the move without your phone, and the lowest price we've ever seen on it.

In our field tests of this watch, we found that the Forerunner 255 represents a big step up from the 245, and is now a fully-fledged triathlon watch. Its new dual-band GPS tracking is particularly impressive, and its battery life is superb as well, though we would have appreciated a version equipped with Garmin's Power Glass to keep the battery topped up with a regular dose of sunlight.

An excellent watch if you want to take your training to the next level, but top-tier watches like the Fenix 7 or Forerunner 955 offer more tools than you're going to need.

This edition of the Forerunner 255 has on-board music storage so you can load up your favorite tunes and podcasts to enjoy without your phone through Bluetooth headphones.

The Race Day widget is also a real winner, helping you prepare for event days, and really builds on Garmin's excellent training suggestions.

