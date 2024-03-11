Beginner-friendly Garmin Forerunner 255 back to lowest ever price, with $100 off

Right now, you can pick up the beginner-friendly Garmin Forerunner 255 watch for just $249.99 at Amazon. That's a saving of $100, and brings this entry-level running and triathlon watch back down to last year's Black Friday deal price. The deal applies to the slate gray colorway only.

When I reviewed the Forerunner 255, I was extremely impressed by just how much it delivers for an entry-level watch. It's lightweight and comfortable to wear, and its GPS accuracy is superb, matching the much more expensive Garmin Fenix 7 during my tests. It also allows you to import your own courses to follow, which is something you don't get with the recently released Forerunner 165.

Save $100 This feature-packed sports watch is back down to its Black Friday deal price at Amazon right now. It boasts excellent GPS accuracy and in our tests delivered almost two weeks of battery life in normal use.

The Forerunner 255 doesn't have the bright AMOLED display of its sibling, the Forerunner 265, but its color memory-in-pixel (MIP) screen is still clear and crisp, and is complemented by a bright LED backlight for dark conditions. The use of MIP tech also contributes to the Forerunner 255's excellent battery life; during my tests it easily lasted 12 days with a GPS-tracked activity every other day.

My biggest complaint was that there's no solar edition available, but with almost two weeks of use on a single charge, that's not a dealbreaker.

