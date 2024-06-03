Get a massive 40% off the Garmin Forerunner 945 with this incredible Amazon deal

If you move fast, you can grab the powerful Garmin Forerunner 945 for just $299.99 at Amazon today – a discount of $200 off the list price, and the cheapest it's ever been (even on Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day).

Thanks to regular software updates, the Forerunner 945 remains one of the best GPS watches around, particularly for triathletes. It's stood the test of time well, and has all the fitness tracking tools most runners, swimmers, and triathletes could wish for. In fact, our colleagues at TechRadar called it "the ultimate running watch", giving special mention to its super accurate GPS and heart rate tracking.

If you don't live in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 945 where you are.

Garmin Forerunner 945: $499.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $200 One of Garmin's most powerful multi-sports watches has his a record low price at Amazon, with a huge 40% off for a limited time. We've never seen it cheaper, so grab it while you can!

One of our friends' few complaints about the watch was its rugged build, but in my experience that's actually a good thing. A sports watch is likely to take its share of knocks, so you don't want something that's going to pick up scratches easily. The Forerunner 945's reinforced resin case will stay looking like new far longer than easily scuffed metal.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Forereunner 945 where you are: