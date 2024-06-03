Get a massive 40% off the Garmin Forerunner 945 with this incredible Amazon deal
One of Garmin's most powerful multi-sports watches is going cheaper than ever right now
If you move fast, you can grab the powerful Garmin Forerunner 945 for just $299.99 at Amazon today – a discount of $200 off the list price, and the cheapest it's ever been (even on Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day).
Thanks to regular software updates, the Forerunner 945 remains one of the best GPS watches around, particularly for triathletes. It's stood the test of time well, and has all the fitness tracking tools most runners, swimmers, and triathletes could wish for. In fact, our colleagues at TechRadar called it "the ultimate running watch", giving special mention to its super accurate GPS and heart rate tracking.
If you don't live in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 945 where you are.
Garmin Forerunner 945: $499.99 $299.99 at Amazon
Save $200 One of Garmin's most powerful multi-sports watches has his a record low price at Amazon, with a huge 40% off for a limited time. We've never seen it cheaper, so grab it while you can!
One of our friends' few complaints about the watch was its rugged build, but in my experience that's actually a good thing. A sports watch is likely to take its share of knocks, so you don't want something that's going to pick up scratches easily. The Forerunner 945's reinforced resin case will stay looking like new far longer than easily scuffed metal.
If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Forereunner 945 where you are:
- Best Garmin watches: our top recommendations tested and rated
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 15 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better), usually wearing at least two sports watches.