This Garmin satellite communicator could save your life in an emergency, and it's 29% off at Amazon

Today at Amazon, you can pick up the Garmin InReach 2 for just £249.99. That's a saving of 29% off the regular price – even cheaper than the best deals we found on Black Friday back in November. The deal applies to both the black and orange options.

The Garmin InReach Mini 2, which launched last year, lets you stay in touch with friends and family even when you've got no phone signal, and summon emergency help from anywhere in the world.

Save £100 This deal knocks a huge 29% off this powerful satellite communicator, which could save your life by putting you in touch with emergency services when there's no mobile phone signal. The deal applies to this black version, as well as the orange option.

You can send messages to other InReach devices, and connecting the InReach Mini 2 to your phone via Bluetooth allows you to send text messages via satellite using the Garmin Messenger app. Sending an interactive SOS alert will connect you to a 24-hour emergency response center, which works with rescue teams worldwide to get you the help you need.

In order to use the InReach Mini 2, you'll also need a subscription plan to send data. There are lots of options available, including annual plans if you're going to be travelling frequently, and shorter term monthly plans if you're going on a camping or hiking on vacation, but don't need coverage all year round.

