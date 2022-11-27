Garmin InReach Mini 2 satellite communicator hits lowest ever price for Cyber Monday

Today at Amazon, you can pick up the Garmin InReach 2 for just $327.72 (opens in new tab). That's a Cyber Monday saving of 18% off the regular price, and the cheapest we've ever seen this tiny but incredibly useful satellite communicator – even cheaper than the best deals we found on Black Friday,

The Garmin InReach Mini 2, which launched earlier this year, lets you stay in touch with friends and family even when you've got no phone signal, and summon emergency help from anywhere in the world.

The Garmin InReach Mini 2, which launched earlier this year

Save $50 This is the biggest saving we've seen on the InReach Mini 2 since it launched earlier this year, knocking 13% off the list price. If you're planning a trip into the backcountry, it could give you valuable peace of mind.

You can send messages to other InReach devices, and connecting the InReach Mini 2 to your phone via Bluetooth allows you to send text messages via satellite using the Garmin Messenger app. Sending an interactive SOS alert will connect you to a 24-hour emergency response center, which works with rescue teams worldwide to get you the help you need.

In order to use the InReach Mini 2, you'll also need a subscription plan to send data. There are lots of options available (opens in new tab), including annual plans if you're going to be travelling frequently, and shorter term monthly plans if you're going on a camping or hiking on vacation, but don't need coverage all year round.

