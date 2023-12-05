Garmin Instinct 2X Solar hits record low price – who needs Black Friday?

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar for $349.99 at Amazon. That's a saving of 22% off the list price, and the cheapest this extra large, extra tough GPS watch has ever been, even on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The deal applies to all four colorways: graphite, whitestone, moss, and flame red.

The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar, which launched earlier this year, is a king-sized version of the standard Instinct 2, with a bigger screen, bigger battery, multi-band GPS, and a built-in LED flashlight. When we reviewed it, we were impressed by its accuracy, extremely long battery life, and how the extra size adds relatively little to the weight.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this page for the best deals on the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar where you are.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar: $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save £100 This is the biggest discount we've ever seen on this feature-packed adventure watch, which has all the same features as the regular Instinct 2 plus an extra large screen, multi-band GPS, and built-in LED flashlight. Deal applies to all colorways.

Our only complaint is that the design of the screen, which is made up of two separate panes, works well for finding your way through menus and checking data, but isn't so well suited to maps. If you want a watch with great battery life that you can also use to navigate new areas, you'll be better served by the Garmin Enduro 2. Otherwise the Instinct 2X Solar is a fantastic adventure watch that's perfectly suited to long off-grid adventures.

