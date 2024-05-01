This cool G-Shock style Garmin watch is going cheap at Amazon today – in two colors

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar watch for just $249.99 at Amazon. That's the cheapest this stylish hybrid watch has ever been, with a $100 discount bringing it back down to its Black Friday deal price. The deal applies to both color options: Graphite and Tidal Blue.

The Instinct Crossover combines the fitness tracking chops of a typical Garmin watch with an analog face, giving it the look of a more conventional field watch. When I tested it for Advnture, I was impressed by its fun and different design, excellent battery life, and great GPS location tracking (it's one of the most accurate sports watches I've tested when it comes to tracking runs and hikes).

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on the Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar near you.

Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar: $349.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $100 This tough hybrid analog/digital watch is down to its lowest ever price at Amazon right now. It has physical hands in addition to a digital display that shows your health and activity stats, with a shockproof design and solar charging for extended battery life.

The hybrid display is executed particularly well, with the hands moving to separate different parts of your workout data and highlight different menu options. It also has a mechanical system that prevents the hands from being jolted out of place when the watch gets a hard knock, or you need to grab your camping axe and chop some wood.

The only real downside is that the hands mean it's not the best for maps, as there's always going to be a hole in the middle. For everything else though, it's a great, practical option that comes highly recommended.

If you're not in the US, here are the best deals on the Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar near you, updated daily.