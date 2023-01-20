Garmin Instinct Tactical Edition drops to its cheapest ever price with Amazon deal

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Instinct Tactical for $192.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a saving of 36% off the list price, and the cheapest this super tough GPS sports watch has ever been. It even beats last year's Black Friday deal price.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct Tactical: $299.99 $192.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $107 This super tough GPS watch is built to military standards, and packed with training tools to help you keep tabs on your health, fitness, and workouts. Great whether you're in the armed forces or just want a really rugged watch that'll shrug off knocks and drops.

The Garmin Instinct is a super tough GPS watch, and the Tactical Edition has some interesting extras that will make it particularly appealing to explorers and service personnel.

In addition to super long battery life (a staple of all Instinct watches) it also has a stealth mode that immediately stops all wireless communication and location sharing, a night vision compatibility mode that makes the screen easy to read while wearing night vision goggles, and a specially designed band with two keeper loops to prevent your watch getting snagged.

There are also excellent navigation and wayfinding features, with support for GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo satellite systems, and TracBack routing that allows you to retrace your footsteps (great for finding your way back to the trailhead).

