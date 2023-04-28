Garmin Varia RTL515 bike radar is back to its lowest ever price at Amazon

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Varia RTL515 at Amazon for $149.99 (opens in new tab). That's a saving of 25% off the list price, and the cheapest we've ever seen this great rear-view radar and light.

The Varia RTL515 is a great tool to help make you safer riding on the roads. The radar detects traffic approaching from behind, and gives visible and audible alerts when cars are up to 140 meters away. It can connect to your Garmin Edge bike computer, GPS watch, or your smartphone via the Varia mobile app. You can even pair it with multiple devices at once.

Garmin Varia RTL515: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $50 This extremely handy little light and radar is back to its lowest ever price at Amazon right now. It's only been this cheap once before, so we wouldn't be surprised if it goes back up soon. A great tool to help you stay safe on the roads.

The built-in tail light makes you visible to drivers up to a mile away in daylight, and there's a special peloton mode so you don't dazzle your friends when riding in a group.

If you have an e-bike, you should check out the Garmin Varia eRTL615, which launched earlier this week and runs directly from your bike's battery so there's no need to take it off for charging.

