Garmin launches new Varia rear-view radar specifically for e-bikes

Garmin has released a new rear-view radar system designed specifically for e-bikes. The Garmin Varia eRTL615 is designed to help you stay safe on the roads, warning you about vehicles approaching from behind with visual and audible alerts when paired with a compatible Garmin watch or Edge bike computer, or the Varia app on your phone.

There are no batteries to charge or change. Instead, the eRTL615 plugs into and runs from your bike's power source.

It can warn you of approaching vehicles from up to 150 yards (137 meters) away, and will alert drivers to your presence on the road as soon as possible with a bright tail light visible from up to a mile away in daylight.

There are four tail light modes to choose from: solid, peloton (which is less bright to avoid dazzling cyclists riding behind you), night flash, and day flash. The light pattern changes when an approaching vehicle is detected to make you even more visible, and let the driver know that you are aware of them.

The Garmin Varia eRTL615 has a sleek, compact design, and gives you various different mounting options, including a universal seat rail mount, and a rack/pannier mount.

It's available to buy now direct from Garmin (opens in new tab) with a list price of $299.99 / £259.99.