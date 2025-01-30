This pocket knife costs a whopping $425 – and now it's been recalled for safety reasons

The US company has recalled about 600 knives for refund or repair

A premium pocket knife brand has launched a recall of two high-end folding knives due to a design flaw that may cause injury to campers and other users.

According to an alert by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Michigan-based company GiantMouse Knives has issued a recall of two of its knives after users reported the flaw. The official recall states that the locking mechanism on the knives can fail during use, meaning the user can be injured.

This recall involves two GiantMouse knives: GM12, listed at $385, and the GMP12, $425, both button-lock folding knives with milled scales of titanium or bronze. Each knife is numbered on the inside of the back spacer. The brand logo and country of origin are etched on the inside of one of the knife handle scales.

The company has received eight reports of the lock failing during use, but no injuries have been reported. Approximately 600 of these products have been recalled.

A knife is a must-have for anyone who spends time in the outdoors, but it's vital to have one that you can operate safely. (Image credit: Getty)

What should I do if I own one of these knives?

If you believe you own either of these products, you should immediately stop using it and contact GiantMouse for a full refund or for a free repair, including shipping, after the original knife has been returned to the firm. You will not be asked for proof of purchase and will receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the recalled knife.

According to the brand's website, GiantMouse was cooked up in 2015 by Danish designers and knifemakers Jens Ansø and Jesper Voxnaes, along with their American entrepreneur friend Jim Wirth. Its knives are manufactured in Italy and prices start at $145.

A knife is a must-have for anyone who spends time in the outdoors, but it's vital to have one that you trust. If you're in the market for a new or replacement blade for whittling wood, chopping food or any other outdoor endeavors, we've tested and rated our favorite camping knives that run the gamut of prices and can recommend the Zero Tolerance 0235 for a premium quality steel cutter.

