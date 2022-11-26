Get a huge $400 off the Garmin Enduro at Amazon this Black Friday weekend

Right now, you can get the Garmin Enduro watch at Amazon for $499.95 (opens in new tab). That's an enormous saving of $400 off the list price, and by far the cheapest it's ever been.

The Enduro is built with long distance and multi-day events in mind, and combines the battery life of a Garmin Instinct with the sports tracking features of a Garmin Fenix. We've been hoping it'd get a big discount after the launch of the Enduro 2 a couple of months ago, but this deal is better than we could have hoped for.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best deals on the Garmin Enduro where you are. We're also rounding up all the best Black Friday Garmin deals on the full range of watches, cycle computers, sat-navs and other tech throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday.

Save $400.04 This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Garmin Enduro, and is one of the most exciting Black Friday deals so far. It delivers incredible battery life with advanced fitness tracking tools, essentially giving you the best features of a Garmin Instinct combined with the sports tracking chops of a Fenix.

If you live in the UK, you can also make a huge saving and snap up the Enduro for £329.99 at Wiggle. That absolutely smashes the best price at Amazon, and is the cheapest we've ever seen the watch on this side of the Atlantic.

Save £320 This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Garmin Enduro in the UK. This watch delivers incredible battery life with advanced fitness tracking tools, essentially giving you the best features of a Garmin Instinct combined with the sports tracking chops of a Fenix.

If you live in neither the US nor the UK, here are the best deals on the Garmin Enduro near you. We're also rounding up all the best Black Friday hiking deals and Black Friday camping deals, so if you're passionate about the outdoors, stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.