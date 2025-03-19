Gigantic rockslide closes major highway into Yosemite – see photos of the mammoth debris pile

By published

The clear-up operation is so gargantuan that highway officials won't predict road reopening time

Route 140 Yosemite National Park
Route 140 cuts through scenic rocky terrain and often experiences rockslides (Image credit: Getty Images)

A gigantic rockslide on one of the main routes into Yosemite National Park has closed the road, and highway agencies have no idea when it will reopen.

Tons of rock have landed across a portion of Route 140 between Briceburg and El Portal in Mariposa County, burying the road under debris. Wet weather in the narrow canyon is said to have caused the slide.

California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) spokesperson Brian Hooker told SFGATE: “[It's] going to be a long-term, extended closure until our crews can go out there and remove the debris and inspect the hillside so that we can reopen the road safely for motorists.”

Posted by CHPMariposa on 

In a statement posted on Facebook (above), Caltrans advised: "Motorists should avoid this route and seek alternative highways (SR-41, SR-120) to and from Yosemite National Park."

Currently, visitors can not access the Yosemite Redbud Lodge or Cedar Lodge via state Route 140. Bus users can only get as far as Yosemite Bug Rustic Mountain Resort.

Posted by CaltransDistrict10 on 

Brian Hooker told SFGATE: “Our teams go out and inspect the hillside prior to these meteorological events to make sure that things are in good order. But unfortunately, Mother Nature can sometimes throw these events at us.”

Route 140 starts in the San Joaquin Valley at near Gustine, California, and runs east into Sierra Nevada, ending in Yosemite National Park.

It is 102 miles long with scenic views of the Merced River Canyon and oak woodlands.

CATEGORIES
Charlie Lyon
Charlie Lyon
Advnture contributor

Charlie is a freelance writer and editor with a passion for hiking, biking, wild swimming and active travel. She recently moved from Bristol to South Wales and now refuses to leave her front door without one of the following: lightweight hikers, wetsuit, mountain bike, tent. Having bought a fixer-upper home that backs on to protected woodland, her love of nature and wildlife has intensified and the dark skies have kickstarted a new fondness for stargazing.

More about outdoor
Scarpa Force V deals image

Learn to fight gravity in the comfortable Scarpa Force V climbing shoes – ideal for new climbers and a colossal 45% off at Steep and Cheap
Tom Hollins climbs in the Wainwrights

"I went through a full range of waterproofs!” Ultra runner Tom Hollins on the kit he used for his record-breaking Wainwrights run
Scarpa Force V deals image

Learn to fight gravity in the comfortable Scarpa Force V climbing shoes – ideal for new climbers and a colossal 45% off at Steep and Cheap
See more latest
Most Popular
Scarpa Force V deals image
Learn to fight gravity in the comfortable Scarpa Force V climbing shoes – ideal for new climbers and a colossal 45% off at Steep and Cheap
Two men doing roped scrambling
Arc'teryx announces details of its 2025 Academy series – hone your outdoor skills in the world's most legendary mountain environments
The Hoka Mafate X in yellow
Hoka's original trail running shoe – the iconic Mafate – gets a major technical makeover for spring
The Barkley Marathon. Here, the legs of Jim Nelson are cut and bleeding from the thorns of the sawbreyer bushes throughout the course.
The 2025 Barkley Marathons is officially underway – but will anyone actually finish?
Grizzly bears in snow
Bears are waking up at Yellowstone National Park - here’s how to stay safe
A runner&#039;s feet wearing Ininji toe socks
Courtney Dauwalter and Tara Dower love Ininji toe socks – and you will too now they come in merino wool
REI sleeping bag deals image
REI is having a massive members-only sale – we've found 6 amazing deals that will make you want to sign up
Crowds on Mount Fuji
Trekkers in Japan face hike in charges to climb Mount Fuji amid concerns over pollution and crowding
Shokz OpenSwim Pro
Quick! You can get $30 off these wireless and waterproof Shokz bone conduction headphones - but the deal runs out in days
Vincent Bouillard running in the UTMB in 2024
“It’s going to be crazy” – 5 great reasons to watch the UTMB Chianti ultra marathon live this weekend (plus how to stream it)