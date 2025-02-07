Yosemite National Park plagued by reservation uncertainty - here's where you can go instead

Yosemite National Park has indefinitely halted its new reservation system, reportedly because it hasn't been signed off by the Trump administration.

The reservation system requires visitors coming to the park in the peak months of April to October to register online for a time slot on the National Parks Service website.

The system was introduced in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been used in the years since to reduce congestion and manage overcrowding. It was due to be reintroduced for weekends starting this February, and potentially for other months later in the year.

That plan is now in limbo. Yosemite’s online reservation page reads: “Yosemite National Park anticipates sharing details about this year’s reservation system early in 2025.”

Although park officials are yet to confirm a reason for the delay, the LA Times reports that they're waiting for the Trump administration to approve the online system before it goes live.

Reservations are still required to view Yosemite's iconic firefall phenomenon this February (Image credit: Getty)

The delay has been a source of frustration and confusion for visitors seeking to confirm their plans for the coming months.

"It's a tough situation," Jonathan Farrington, executive director of the Yosemite Mariposa County Tourism Bureau told the San Francisco Chronicle.

"Reservation agents are reporting that people don't want to book a room unless they can book their vehicle-access reservation at the same time.

"But then there may not be any reservation system at all."

Where else to head

Frustrated by Yosemite's unclear plan for reservations? Why not check out one of California's eight other stunning national parks?

They are as follows:

Channel Islands National Park

Death Valley National Park

Joshua Tree National Park

Kings Canyon National Park

Lassen Volcanic National Park

Pinnacles National Park

Redwood National Park

Sequoia National Park

The gorgeous Kings Canyon National Park is a two-hour drive from Yosemite and features similar Californian wilderness, including breath-taking waterfalls, mountains, and giant sequoia trees.

As it's less popular than Yosemite, Kings Canyon doesn't have a reservation system for visitors, although you'll need a booking to access any of the park's campgrounds.

You don't need a reservation to enter the nearby Sequoia National Park either.

About two and a half hours from Yosemite, this stunning California park is home to more than 8,000 giant sequoias, which can grow to over 3,000ft / 91m tall, and boast a diameter approaching 30ft / 9m.

For more on California's national parks, check out our expert guide.