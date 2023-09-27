Got GORE-TEX gear that's seen better days? Find out if the Gear Tour is coming your way

GORE-TEX is on tour and servicing gear in the UK and Europe this autumn

Do you have a GORE-TEX waterproof jacket or a pair of rain pants that have seen better days? Don't toss them in the landfill! The GORE-TEX gear tour is making stops throughout the UK and Europe this autumn, providing an opportunity to have your cherished, worn-out GORE‑TEX garments repaired at no cost to you.

The best way to keep the breathable, waterproof membrane in your GORE-TEX gear performing is by washing it, and the team will give you the wash and care know-how to keep your gear in service for longer, saving you money and reducing the environmental footprint of your kit.

“Giving customers the advice they need to extend the life of their GORE-TEX garments is a no-brainer,"says Cat Shearer of GORE-TEX.

"If they’re using correct wash and care methods, and considering repairs to their gear instead of replacing with new products, that’s better for everyone. It means products are in use longer, money is saved, and environmental footprints are reduced. Supporting longer garment life is part and parcel of a more sustainable future,"

As part of the tour, the repairs team will also be able perform the following repairs on site:

Fix various seams on damaged garments with seam tape.

Perform simple patching on most 2-layer and 3-layer garments.

Replace zip slides on cuffs and velcro on the main zip flap.

Other defects will be handled in consultation with the on-site-repair center on a case-by-case basis. This service is limited to one garment per person; please make sure to wash it before you arrive.

The tour kicks off on Saturday, 30 September at Ellis Brigham in Aviemore Scotland and proceeds with stops in England, Germany, France, Sweden and Italy through February 2024.

To get an item repaired, booking a FREE slot is required. These can be booked here.

