Got old gear to shift? You can now sell Fjällräven clothes on the brand's new secondhand marketplace

Love Fjällräven? You’re now able to buy and sell second hand gear from the Swedish outdoors experts for a reduced price on their new pre-loved marketplace.

Launched recently, ‘Fjällräven Pre-Loved’, aims to reduce waste by extending its products lifespans. Instead of gathering dust at the back of a cupboard, your old Fjällräven gear could now be going to someone who’ll appreciate it, and vice versa.

“We aspire to ensure our products serve generations,” Fjällräven CEO Nathan Dopp told Forbes. “Resale is a natural evolution of this philosophy, allowing us to reduce waste and conserve resources while honoring our craftsmanship.”

Striving for sustainability, Fjällräven are responsible for a number of eco-friendly initiatives. The repair initiative allows customers to take, or mail in damaged Fjällräven clothing to a store for repair. The initiative repaired some 8,531 items last year.

Fjällräven produces a wide range of coats, fleeces and other outdoors gear (Image credit: Fjallraven)

The clothing industry is a major contributor to the climate crisis, responsible for an estimated 1.2 billion tonnes of carbon emissions each year; that’s around 10% of global emissions. To make matters worse, the European Parliament estimates that only 1% of used clothes are recycled into new ones, with the average person discarding about 24lb / 11kg of clothing each year.

