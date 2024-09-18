Ground-breaking robotic surgery helps climber back to his feet, and up mountains!

After 60 years of mountaineering, climbing addict Richard Johnson feared the worst. Suffering two severe knee twists on a winter climb, he faced a painful future without his lifelong hobby.

With waiting lists long and risks high, Johnson enlisted the help of the private Spire Little Aston Surgery, who promised to get him back on his feet with a robot-assisted knee surgery.

After much consultation, Johnson underwent a ‘Mako Robotic-Assisted’, knee surgery. After creating a 3D image of James’ injuries, a robotic arm, guided by orthopaedic surgeon James Arbuthnot, performed James' knee replacement, starting the outdoor nut on the road to recovery.

Mako robotic arm, used for precise knee surgeries (Image credit: Central Indiana Orthopedics)

Some seven months later, Johnson, and his knee, could be found scaling the Dolomites, whilst getting on with his other hobbies of mountain biking and indoor climbing pain free.

“I’ve been a regular visitor to the Dolomites since 2002”, Johnson told Lichfield Live.

“Just a few months ago, I couldn’t walk without pain. Now, I'm back to cycling, rock climbing and even mountain climbing.”

The best women's climbing shoes 2024 for indoor climbing sessions, valley cragging and all-day mountain adventures

Types of rock climbing shoes our expert guide