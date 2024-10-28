Have your say on this iconic Yosemite hiking trail, as officials ask for feedback

Have you hiked the Mist Trail in Yosemite National Park? If so, officials want your opinion on how to make this iconic trail safer and more enjoyable for other hikers.

As of last Thursday (October 24), members of the public have been invited to provide their opinions on Yosemite’s Mist Trail Corridor in an official 30-day comment period. This splendid signature Yosemite hike takes trekkers alongside the Merced River to the roaring Nevada and Vernal falls, which flow all year round, and are so close you’ll need a waterproof jacket to remain dry.

Alongside their stunning visuals, both routes are strenuous, taking visitors through tricky terrain and requiring constant concentration. Describing it as ‘absolute splendor’, we ranked the Mist Trail Corridor as Yosemite’s number one waterfall hike in our recent guide. Such is its beauty that over 4,000 people visit every day in peak season, making the mist trail one of Yosemite’s busiest hikes. However, with its popularity comes danger.

The Mist trail features several steep sections which can get wet due to their proximity to the falls (Image credit: Alamy)

There are several narrow passages and often slippery granite surfaces, which become especially dangerous as the trail gets crowded. These hazards are exacerbated in the winter when ice and the risk of falling rock increases. In 2019, a 56-year-old hiking enthusiast was tragically killed by falling ice and rocks on the trail, only two months after a 32-year-old man lost his life by slipping on the granite rock and falling into the river.

Aiming to eliminate such unnecessary deaths, officials are asking for feedback on the trail’s safety, stewardship, wayfinding and educational aspects.

Want to help? You can provide your input by simply leaving a comment on the National Parks' website, which can be accessed here. The mist trail comment period closes on the 23rd of November.

Waterfall safety

Waterfall hikes make up some of the best outdoor adventures, but they can pose some unique risks for hikers, too. No matter where you are, it's important to wear sturdy footwear with good traction and stay on the trail. Consider using trekking poles for increased stability if you know the trail will be slick and rocky, and only swim in designated areas. Learn more in our article with 9 safety tips for waterfall hikes.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors