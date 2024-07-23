"It is the right thing to do" – sudden increase in earthquakes closes areas of volcanic National Park

The uptick in seismic activity began on Monday morning, prompting park officials to secure several areas

Officials at Hawaii's volcanic National Park rushed to close several areas after a sudden uptick in earthquakes occurred yesterday morning.

According to a news release, a sudden increase in earthquakes and ground deformation began at around 11 a.m. Monday in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island. Park officials stress that while Kīlauea is not erupting, movement in the volcano’s upper East Rift Zone prompted them to secure several areas in order to keep visitors and staff safe if it does erupt.

“It is never an easy decision to close areas, but it is the right thing to do. Safety is always our top priority,” says Park Superintendent Rhonda Loh, adding that the park remains in constant communication with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Currently, the following areas are temporarily closed:

Chain of Craters Road from the intersection at Devastation parking lot to the coast

Kulanaokuaiki Campground

Crater Rim Trail south of Nāhuku lava tube

Coastal backcountry areas and Nāpau sites

Escape Road from Nāhuku to Maunaulu

Visitors already at the park can still explore many popular areas including Kīlauea Visitor Center, overlooks along Crater Rim Trail, Volcano House, and Nāhuku.

Kīlauea has been erupting almost constantly since 1983, in what is called an effusive eruption, which is a non-explosive type of eruption. Instead of a big ash plume with massive amounts of tephra released into the air, Kilauea releases hot, dense, flowing lava out through multiple cracks and craters around the park, which flow like rivers of burning, melting rock. Kīlauea last erupted on June 3 and experienced three eruptions in 2023.

It goes without saying that all visitors to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park must take extreme care when traveling there. Learn more in our article on volcano hiking.