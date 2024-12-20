Helly Hansen launches ground-breaking “lightest performance down jacket” in response to needs of mountain pros

Helly Hansen's new "lightest ever" Odin Everdown jacket is finally on the market, a year after winning an innovation award.

The hooded jacket was created in response to requests from mountain professionals for a very lightweight but still warm insulated jacket.

The result is the Helly Hansen Odin Everdown Hooded Jacket, which tips the scales at just 325g for the men’s large size and 275g for the women’s medium.

It’s the fill – called THINDOWN® – that has given HH the ability to offer such a good weight-to-warmth ratio. THINDOWN is described by the company as the “first real down fabric”.

In addition, the jacket has a lightweight but strong 10-denier ripstop face fabric made from 100% recycled nylon. A PFC-free DWR treatment on the exterior provides a layer of weather protection.

To further reduce weight, the jacket is a minimalist design with elastic at the hood, hem and cuffs, as well as zipper-free hand pockets.

What's more, there is not a shred of black fabric in sight, with a choice of bright colourways for both men and women in the Everdown jacket range. (It's much easier to spot mountaineers wearing bright colours than black.)

The Helly Hansen jacket was honoured with an ISPO Award in 2023, before it had even come to market. The judges said: “Helly Hansen presents a novelty with this highly functional, lined down jacket. The jacket does not require quilting thanks to innovative sheet insulation, which offers a number of advantages, both in production and application."

Helly Hansen women's Odin Everdown jacket (Image credit: Helly Hansen)

What is THINDOWN?

THINDOWN is natural down rather than synthetic insulation. Helly Hansen reveals that the uniform structure of the THINDOWN creates a "continuous and even distribution" of goose down and also eliminates the need for horizontal stitching. HH reports that stitching in a jacket can cause cool air to pass through to the body.

Added to this, unlike traditional down, the THINDOWN won't leak out if the face fabric is ripped or torn.

"We are inspired by creating solutions"

The Odin Everdown jacket was developed in response to requests from search and rescue teams and guides from brand partner Mountain Madness. They wanted warmth but in a lightweight product.

Sofia Jonsson, Category Manager for Outdoor at Helly Hansen, said: “Developing solutions for the professionals we work with is what continues to inspire and drive our design team.

“Our reliance on feedback and test sessions with people who spend most of their time in the mountains builds trust that we will provide what they need to stay and feel alive when they’re outdoors.”

The Helly Hansen Odin Everdown Hooded Jacket is available in male and female-specific styles for $450 from REI and £400 from Helly Hansen UK.