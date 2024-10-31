The feature-packed Helly Hansen Odin 1 World Infinity Shell Jacket hasn't let me down once, and it's $135 off at REI right now

This jacket is high-performing, low-impact and filled with frills and thrills making it suitable for a lifetime of adventure

Unpredictable mountain conditions call for reliable wet weather gear and these days, many of us are seeking a waterproof shell we can wear for life. Right now, you can pick up the tough Helly Hansen Odin 1 World Infinity Shell Jacket for $389.73 at REI. That's a hefty discount of $135, or 25%, off the original price for this shell which I've been wearing out in the wilds of Scotland for the past year.

I first tested this jacket out on a mountain rescue exercise during Storm Babet in 2023 and I was pleased with its high-performing protection against the elements. Though super lightweight, this jacket is a true shell and fends off the worst of the weather using a membrane made with the Norwegian brand's LIFA technology that's blissfully free of PFCs.

The recycled fabric is highly breathable and pit zips mean I can dump heat if I'm up to high aerobic hijinks in the hills and need to cool off without stripping off. Though it’s light and packable enough to come along as your rain layer on any hike, a helmet-compatible hood also makes it a worthy outer layer for winter sports.

When the heavens open, the adjustable peaked hood provides brilliant coverage against a driving rain, and the jacket is comfortable, roomy enough for layering, and has some great bells and whistles added. There’s a hiking whistle attached to the zipper of the chest pocket if you need to call for help, and a RECCO reflector built into the hood if you’re exploring in avalanche-prone terrain.

The price may seem eye-watering, but a lot of technology has gone into making such a high-performing jacket and of course, the idea is that you take good care of it and make it last a lifetime.

