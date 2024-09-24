Heroic hikers save life of man bitten by grizzly, using bear spray to scare the animal away

A hiker in Montana’s Glacier National Park is recovering in hospital after the quick thinking of his friends miraculously saved him from a bear attack. On September 19 the 35-year-old and his hiking group were exploring the Highline trail in foggy conditions when they stumbled into the path of a male grizzly.

The bear reacted by biting the man’s leg, before fleeing when members of the hiking group used bear spray to fend off the animal. The group then used a satellite communicator to call for help. After reaching the park’s dispatch, they received instructions on bandaging the injured leg, saving their friend from infection and further blood loss. They were joined by nearby park rangers who helped the injured man trek the mile to the Granite Park Chalet, where he was airlifted to hospital.

Satellite communicators don't rely on phone signals so they are an excellent tool for wilderness survival, allowing users to access help regardless of their location or remoteness. In the past decade, Garmin inReach devices alone have helped get emergency assistance to people in more than 10,000 emergency incidents.

Just two weeks ago, a Canadian hiker was saved after a similar bear attack, when his Garmin device sent an SOS call to emergency services.

“No matter what your experience level is, while exploring the wilderness, SOS devices are an essential tool for anyone who may find themselves in an emergency situation”, said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police at the time. “It is the most reliable way to call for help after sustaining an injury in an isolated area.”

A bear warning sign at Glacier National Park (Image credit: Getty)

When Face to face with a charging bear, biologist and ‘Tooth and Claw’ podcast host Wes Larson explains that bear spray is the only viable option.

“Bear spray shoots out a whole cloud of aerosolized pepper spray, so when the bear is still coming at you, it passes through that cloud.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“It's unlike anything they’ve ever experienced, and they just want to get out of there instantly.”

Approaching within 100 yards (91 meters) of bears and wolves is illegal at Glacier National Park, but unplanned encounters can happen on narrow trails when visibility is limited.

Of course, the best way to survive bear attacks is to avoid them altogether. Staying on designated trails, hiking in large groups and making noise are all advised before reaching for your spray. But in the event of an attack bear spray could just save your life. Here's more on how to use bear spray.