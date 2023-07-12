This POV video shows just how fast a grizzly bear can really attack

A photographer has shared a video that reveals what it would be like to be pounced on by a massive adult grizzly bear, and the sheer speed with which they can attack.

The video, which you can watch below, was shot by Aaron Teasdale, who had set up his camera to record a 22-year-old male bear being released into the wild. The bear had been causing trouble and getting into chicken coops, so officers from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) decided to trap and release him in a more isolated area.

Teasdale expected the bear to run towards a nearby river, and set up his camera on a tripod to record biologist Tim Manley releasing the animal. The bear, however, had other ideas.

"He had his own idea which involved a bit of revenge on the damn humans with the audacity to trap him," Teasdale wrote online. "Check out how he explodes from the trap as soon as the door is high enough. Then he almost takes his camera with him."

A post shared by TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) A photo posted by on

Teasdale's video was shared via Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone, which usually calls out examples of bad behavior at US National Parks, but sometimes also shares informative videos that help us better understand the wildlife we may encounter when hiking there.

According to the National Parks Service (NPS), there is an average of one bear attack per year in Yellowstone.

"All of Yellowstone is bear habitat – from the deepest backcountry to the boardwalks around Old Faithful," the NPS says. "Prepare for bear encounters no matter where you go."

The best ways to avoid a close call are to come prepared and keep your wits about you. Bears naturally prefer to avoid people and will usually leave the area if they know you are coming, so it's wise to talk to one another while hiking with friends so animals can hear you coming. Stay aware of your surroundings, and always carry bear spray and know how to use it in case of a surprise encounter.

"Recent data collected by park scientists revealed that only 28 percent of visitors who enter the park’s backcountry carry bear spray," says the NPS. "Studies show that bear spray is more than 90% effective in stopping an aggressive bear, in fact, it is the most effective deterrent when used in combination with our regular safety recommendations – be alert, make noise, hike in groups of three or more, and do not run if you encounter a bear."

For more advice, see our guides what to do if you meet a bear and wildlife safety: eight tips for unexpected encounters.