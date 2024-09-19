Send a selfie from the summit: Garmin's latest satellite communicator is the most advanced yet

On or off grid, Garmin is promising to keep you connected with the launch of the new InReach Messenger Plus, which adds photo and voice messaging capabilities to the SOS device for the first time.

Retailing for $571.06 / £429.99, this satellite communicator wants to be more than an emergency tool, incorporating a wide range of bells and whistles to sweeten the deal. The new image and voice-send tools will allow users to share selfies from signal-less summits and contact loved ones in the wilderness.

These functions might not seem vital, but they can also be extremely useful in the event of an emergency, used as part of Garmin's SOS system to show and tell responders additional details, helping them find people who've wandered off trail or suffered an injury.

Just last week a Canadian hiker who had been mauled by a bear was rescued after using the InReach system.

But that was far from an isolated incident. The InReach system is literally life-saving, with tens of thousands of people world-wide using it to get emergency help. Should there be cause for alarm, the inReach Messenger Plus will send an immediate message to Garmin’s 24/7 international emergency assistance center, which will organize a response accordingly.

The inReach Messenger Plus can handle all manner of conditions (Image credit: Garmin)

As it’s a satellite communicator, messages sent using the inReach Messenger Plus are not reliant on mobile signals, making the communicator all the more suited for remote adventures.

Long-lasting and durable, the inReach Messenger Plus runs off a rechargeable lithium battery with up to 600 hours of juice depending on how it's being used. The rugged exterior is also built to last, capable of withstanding temperatures down to 14°F / -10°C, while surviving up to a meter of water exposure for 30 minutes.

Impressive but not exactly cheap, the inReach Messenger Plus will set you back the cost of the device, plus an additional $19.91 / £14.99 a month in a satellite subscription, which is required for use.